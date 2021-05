21Seeds, the female-founded, all-natural, real fruit infused tequila company, today announced that it has hired Pierrick Bouquet as Vice President of Marketing. Bouquet is a 14-year veteran of the wine and spirits industry, having most recently lead the growth of such marquee brands as Whispering Angel and Rock Angel. Bouquet brings extensive background in marketing to millennials and women, architecting large-scale experiential and immersive events like Pinknic – the two-day summer rosé festival – and managing rapid business growth to the 21Seeds brand. Over the course of his career, Bouquet has received many industry accolades and awards, being awarded by The Wine Enthusiast as one of America’s Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers.