Letter: Please reconsider upzoning

Is anyone stepping back from a myopic focus on the Downtown Project plat maps and asking, “What is the best thing we could do for Livermore with this last downtown spot?” There has been a rush to fill in the spaces, working off a patch-work mishmash of an outdated general plan, numerous revisions of the downtown specific plans, and whatever plans are put forward by developers. The project has become a political battlefield with different groups jostling for power, and at this point, all that seems to matter is winning the political battles – while the best interests of our community get ignored. The City Council has said that Livermore residents want the low-income apartment complex to fill a large portion of the downtown project area – even though we paid for consultants to get our feedback and we never said that. Help the City Council represent you – tell them what you think about the apartment complex they will be voting to put in the heart of our downtown. Ask them to find a way to move it. Help them do something great for our downtown by telling them what you want.