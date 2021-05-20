Letter: Please reconsider upzoning
The Bloomington City Council once again has, with admittedly good intentions, exacerbated the very problems they are trying to correct. As was pointed out by Dr. Russ Skiba in the guest column on May 5 ("Upzoning, affordability and equity"), real world studies have repeatedly shown that allowing duplexes and triplexes in core neighborhoods almost immediately makes housing more expensive, with the most severe effects being to entry level housing. We are likely to see housing become more expensive, and neighborhoods become less family friendly, as a result of this action. The effects on climate change are equally bad. With "core neighborhood" real estate being unaffordable, expect low-income earners to be forced farther away from town. This will create longer commute times and more pollution.