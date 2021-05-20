newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eben Junction, MI

Patricia J. ‘Pati’ Salmi

Mining Journal
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEBEN JUNCTION, MI – Patricia J. “Pati” Salmi, age 71, of Eben Junction, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Windy Ridge in Eben Junction, under the loving care of her family. She was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, on June 28, 1949, to the late William and Lucille (Weare) DesRoches. Pati grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico until she was a teenager and her family moved to Woodland Hills, California. She graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1967 and then earned her bachelor’s degree in Outdoor Recreation from Northridge University. Pati joined both the Peace Corps serving in Alaska and AmeriCorps VISTA (volunteers in service to America) providing services to communities across the U.S. AmeriCorps brought Pati to the U.P. where she and her friends lived off the grid having to snowshoe into their cabin in the woods. She met Loren Salmi in Eben and they were married on December 31, 1971 and together they raised their daughter Mandi. Pati worked for many years at Range Telecommunications in Marquette.

www.miningjournal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ingalls, MI
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Marquette, MI
City
Eben Junction, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Americorps Vista#Volunteers#Canoga Park High School#Outdoor Recreation#Northridge University#The Peace Corps#Americorps Vista#Range Telecommunications#Guestbook#Fr#Grace#Sister#Daughter#Grandchildren#Woodland Hills#Nephews#Pine Grove Cemetery#Albuquerque#Beloit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Alger County, MIWLUC

Popular Alger County doctor fired

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-liked Alger County doctor has been fired. The hospital says it is over a contract disagreement. Dr. Chelsea Ray was fired on April 25 after working a 24-hour shift at Munising Memorial Hospital and Bay Care Medical Center. She says she did not see it...