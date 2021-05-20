EBEN JUNCTION, MI – Patricia J. “Pati” Salmi, age 71, of Eben Junction, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Windy Ridge in Eben Junction, under the loving care of her family. She was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, on June 28, 1949, to the late William and Lucille (Weare) DesRoches. Pati grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico until she was a teenager and her family moved to Woodland Hills, California. She graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1967 and then earned her bachelor’s degree in Outdoor Recreation from Northridge University. Pati joined both the Peace Corps serving in Alaska and AmeriCorps VISTA (volunteers in service to America) providing services to communities across the U.S. AmeriCorps brought Pati to the U.P. where she and her friends lived off the grid having to snowshoe into their cabin in the woods. She met Loren Salmi in Eben and they were married on December 31, 1971 and together they raised their daughter Mandi. Pati worked for many years at Range Telecommunications in Marquette.