Gwinn, MI

Faye C. Holmi

By Editorial
Mining Journal
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGWINN, MI – Faye C. Holmi, 74, of Gwinn, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021, at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility in Ishpeming with her loving family at her side. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Canale Gwinn Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

