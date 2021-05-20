Faye C. Holmi

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. ISHPEMING — Sibling rivalry is common among brothers and sisters, but two Westwood High School seniors carried the competition all through school. Fraternal twins Terri and Kelly Laitinen, 18, will graduate June 2 with only .01 grade point separating their near-perfect averages. Terri, with a 3.99 GPA is WHS valedictorian and Kelly, who received an A- in gym class, is salutatorian with a 3.98. Daughters of David and Janet Laitinen of Ishpeming, the twins said their proud parents have been boasting. Terri has been awarded the four-year Presidential Scholarship from AAA to attend Northern Michigan University, where she plans to study marketing and management and hopes to become a market research analyst. Kelly received a four-year Board of Control Scholarship from Michigan Tech University where she plans to study technical and scientific communications. When they leave for college next fall, it will be their first time apart. “It will be strange sharing a room with someone else,” Kelly said. “But we plan on seeing each other at least every other weekend,” Terri added.