Marquette County, MI

Red Devils fly A-10 Thunderbolt II over U.P.

Mining Journal
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II is seen soaring over Marquette County on Tuesday afternoon. The aircraft have been spotted across the Upper Peninsula this week. It is believed to be out of the 107th Fighter Squadron, a unit of the Michigan Air National Guard 127th Wing assigned to Selfridge Air National Guard Base near Detroit. The squadron goes by the nickname of “Red Devils,” as seen on the side of the aircraft. The Mining Journal could not confirm why the aircraft have been in the area. (Photo courtesy of Daryl T. Jarvinen)

www.miningjournal.net
