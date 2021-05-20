newsbreak-logo
Marquette, MI

Volunteers needed for Art Week

Mining Journal
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE — The city of Marquette is seeking volunteers for Art Week taking place June 21-27, a weeklong festival of free workshops, exhibits, artist demos and performances throughout the city. We would be ecstatic to have you join the fun at any point throughout the week. All ages are welcome;...

