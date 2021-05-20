Volunteers needed for Art Week

Marquette, MI – May 17, 2021– 906 Poker Social is a social club on 1200 South Front Street in Marquette. With this year membership, you can come play a variety of poker games in a fun and safe setting. Monthly Memberships costs $30. A year membership costs $300 which gives you the ability to play tournaments and cash games, and get personal locker included. 906 Poker Social is open 5pm on Thursday, Friday, 12pm Saturdayand 12:30 on Sundays. Tournaments are every Thursday and Sundays. For questions, call Josh at 906-361-2509 or 906 Poker on Facebook.