The Mrs Crimble’s Soft Oaty Bakes with Chocolate have been added to the Ecotone UK-owned brand's roster of vegan-friendly snacks for shoppers to pick up. The product is made with a blend of gluten-free oats along with vegan Belgian chocolate, which combine to achieve a high-fiber recipe that has 155-calories each. The cookies are being launched into Tesco locations just in time for Coeliac Awareness Week.