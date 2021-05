It’s pouring with rain at the JCB testing quarry on a Tuesday afternoon in Staffordshire, but the JCB 3CX backhoe loader is just getting fired up. The driver spins his cabin around a few times as if doing a twirl, then edges out towards the centre of the quarry and extends a claw. It may look much like the thousands of other JCB diggers found on building sites around the world, but this one is different.