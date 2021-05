Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The concept of watching tea brew might sound just as fun as watching paint dry, but hear me out. There’s a beauty in how loose tea leaves release their aromatic, flavorful—and healthful—essences into hot water. Since most tea-brewing happens inside a mug, the show is totally lost on us. That’s why this glass teapot with a built-in infuser is so popular on Amazon.