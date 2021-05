James Ford, 39, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for five years and given suspended 180-day jail sentences at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He also was ordered to undergo an anger management assessment and follow its recommendations and make restitution of $4,952.01 while a firearm seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited. Two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm specification, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Dec. 26 near Liberty Center he followed a person on an ATV with his vehicle and then struck the ATV. He also allegedly fired shots randomly in the direction of two people.