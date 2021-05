NAPOLEON — A passion for her job is apparent when speaking with Henry County’s new community improvement corporation (CIC) director, Jennifer Arps. Only weeks ago she was the economic development coordinator for the office, which promotes Henry County’s economic development by trying to attract new companies and help those here expand and retain workers. But effective on April 19 she became the new CIC director, just 24 days after April Welch resigned to take a job in central Ohio.