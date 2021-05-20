newsbreak-logo
The Museum of Arts and Design presents: The Fisher Dollhouse: A Venetian Palazzo in Miniature

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Museum of Arts and Design to see a magnificent diorama of ten rooms filled with an eclectic range of historical and contemporary craft, art, and design rendered in miniature, the Fisher Dollhouse was created within the confines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by Venice’s glamourous Gritti Palace and memories of a world once on the move, the dollhouse provided a haven for its creator and, during the months of quarantine, an escape. Like other crafts, its making offered a form of therapy: an activity to occupy the mind and hands as a means of coping with anxiety and immobility.

