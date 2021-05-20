newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Tommie Hickson

Texarkana Gazette
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTommie Joyce Griffith Hickson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 17, 2021. Tommie was born May 6, 1950 in Little Rock, AR to Clarence and Lois Brazile. She lived most of her life in Texarkana, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lois Brazile; her brother Buddy Brazile; and her sister and her husband Brenda and Johnny Boydston. She is survived by her husband William (Willy) Hickson; sons Brady Griffith and John Sullivan of Texarkana, AR., Matthew Hickson of Fouke, AR.; daughter, Amanda Griggs of Georgetown, AR.; 11 grandkids, Annsley and Bradie Griffith, Hayden and Ethan Hickson of Fouke, AR., Presley and Jasmine Griffith of Connecticut, Harley, Cheyenne, and Hailey Breshahan, Tucker Blackman, and Gage Palmer all of Heber Springs, AR.; one great-granddaughter Ava Griffith of Connecticut; brother Don and his wife Stephanie Brazile of Conway, AR.; sisters Kathy and her husband Jerry Welsh of San Augustine, TX., Barbara Stovall of Texarkana, TX., Judy Foster of Simms, TX., Linda Chambers of Nashville, Ar., and Pam Bailes of Calhoun, GA.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.texarkanagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucker, AR
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Nashville, AR
Texarkana, TX
Obituaries
City
Heber Springs, AR
State
Connecticut State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Sisters Kathy#Brother Don#Sons Brady Griffith#Cheyenne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texarkana, TXKTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Texarkana, Tx

TEXARKANA - Downtown Texarkana is getting a shot of revitalization as old buildings are being renovated and brought back to life. It's an exciting time. That's why the KTBS 3 Community Caravan is heading to the Twin Cities later this week. During the week of May 17, we'll be showcasing...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Anna Caryl Vanderford Garrett DillonSalansky

The Barn at Swepston Jones House in Crawfordsville was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, for the marriage of Anna Caryl Vanderford and Dr. Garrett Dillon Salansky. Officiating was Tim Caldwell of Fellowship Bible Church Midtown in Little Rock. Stephenie and Michael Vanderford of Little Rock are the...
Texarkana, TXeminetra.com

Texarkana, Texas – AHS Graduation Ceremony Relocated Due to Weather Forecast

The· Texer Kana Arkansas School District administration Continued to monitor the weather And based on existing forecasts Judging that it is necessary to Move Arkansas High Today School graduation ceremony To the first Baptist church Moore Lane-Mask option.As mentioned in Graduation invitation, The ceremony at First Baptist Church begins at 7 pm. The door opens at 5:30 pm. Each graduate received 10 homeside stadium tickets during the graduation practice. Only 10 homeside stadium tickets will be used by guests to attend the ceremony at First Baptist Church. Due to limited space, no visitor side or rain tickets will be used to enter the ceremony. The door closes at 7 pm and closes until the ceremony is over. Slow guests are directed to the overflow area to see the ceremony via the live stream.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

L-EISD names Womack high school principal

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has named Dr. Mary Beth Womack the new Liberty-Eylau High School principal. She was most recently an Assistant Principal on the campus. Womack fills the position that was once held by former principal Kendrick Smith, who was reportedly placed on administrative leave in early January...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police To Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies across the country will step up their seat belt enforcement from now until June 6. Seat belts have been in cars for as long as I can remember and right now local law enforcement agencies including those in Texarkana are doing their part to make sure we are all wearing our seatbelts.
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Little Rock, ARharrisondaily.com

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Coomer, Harvey Head Shunnarah Office in Little Rock (Movers & Shakers)

Chancie Coomer and Chelsea Harvey will lead Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys PC’s new office in Little Rock. Coomer joined the firm in 2020, and her areas of practice include personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, commercial vehicle accidents and workers’ compensation claims. Harvey, who also joined the firm in...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Other days

• Pvt. Charles Leesman, a solider of Camp Pike, yesterday surrendered himself to Lieutenant Pitcock, Chief of Detectives, and Lieutenant Deadrick, Military Police, at police headquarters, saying that he was wanted in Carthage, Mo., charged with being implicated in the murder of William Spain, a taxi driver of that place. Leesman had in his pocket a copy of the Carthage Evening Press that contained an account of the murder of Spain.
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Harvest Texarkana golf tournament rescheduled for May 24

TEXARKANA — Heavy rains and storms in the forecast for today have led tournament officials to reschedule Harvest Regional Food Bank's Inaugural Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament. It will now be held Monday, May 24 at Northridge Country Club. All other tournament details remain the same. "We have been watching...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.