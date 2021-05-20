newsbreak-logo
New Boston, TX

Mark Crocker

Texarkana Gazette
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMARK CROCKER Mark finished his journey on this earth and went to meet the Lord on May 13, 2021. Mark was born to parents, Joann Page Crocker and Bobby Joe Crocker, on September 4, 1955 in Clarksville, Texas. Mark was raised by his paternal grandparents, Marcus DeLafayette "Fate" Crocker and Murtle Lily White Crocker. Mark is survived by siblings Mavis Jean Evans and Ricky Joe Bates, Great Aunt Bessie Crocker, Aunt Patricia Crocker, and cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his brother Homer Calvin Crocker, parents, grandparents, and Uncle Radford L. Crocker. Mark enlisted in the U. S. Army, May 30, 1973 and was honorably discharged May 10, 1979, rank SPC4. Mark retired from Ash Grove Cement Company of Forman, Arkansas after 33 years of devoted employment. Mark resided in Simms, Texas and was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary of the Cenacle in New Boston, Texas. Mark's favorite saint was St. Maximillian Kolbe, who was a priest and Conventual Franciscan friar who volunteered to die in place of a stranger in Auschwitz death camp during WWII. Mark's favorite scripture is Psalm 23. Mark loved his family, friends, and church. Everyone that knew Mark Crocker recognized him as loyal, honest, and a devoted man to both family and friends. Mark's pets were very important to him, they brought him comfort and companionship. Mark loved movies, playing dominos at family gatherings, he was an avid reader on many subjects and a gentle giant who prayed for everyone. He is loved and will be missed by all that knew him. Memorial Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Mary of the Cenacle Catholic Church, New Boston, Texas. Interment will be in Piney Cemetery, Crossroads, Arkansas. For those who prefer to make a donation, the family requests donations be made to Christus St. Michaels Hospital in Texarkana, Texas in remembrance of Marquis Alvin Crocker. For flowers contact Vintage Rose Flowers & Gifts (903) 628-2186 Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.

