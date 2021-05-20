newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Catherine Stevens

Texarkana Gazette
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Lavern Stevens, eighty-one, was born on December 10, 1939 in Dekalb, Texas. She was a member of Hickory Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Stevens passed away on May 14,2021 in Texarkana, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; Levi and Carrie Stevens and one brother; L.S. Stevens. She leaves to cherish her memories: 1 Sister: Clifford (Betty) Rigsby of Texarkana, Texas. Graveside services will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum with Patricia Risgby Scott under the direction of the Richardson Hill Funeral Home.

www.texarkanagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Texarkana, TX
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Catherine Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrs Stevens#Dekalb#Leaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Shriners to present Kid Fest 2021

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Hella Shrine Temple and the Bowie-Cass Shrine Club will be presenting the First Annual "Kid Fest 2021" program, starting at 7 p.m. June 19 at the Elks Lodge, located at 3702 New Boston Road. The fest will feature the World Famous Zakrity Cirk (Indoor Circus) with...
Texarkana, TXKTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Texarkana, Tx

TEXARKANA - Downtown Texarkana is getting a shot of revitalization as old buildings are being renovated and brought back to life. It's an exciting time. That's why the KTBS 3 Community Caravan is heading to the Twin Cities later this week. During the week of May 17, we'll be showcasing...
KTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Free lunches for all first responders Wednesday

TEXARKANA —Free lunches will be given to all first responders Wednesday as part of the sixth annual EMS Appreciation Week. Boxed lunches from Big Jake's BBQ will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at both the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center and the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. The...
Posted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Posted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
tribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Lawyer who swindled local, area clients will do time in federal pen

TEXARKANA, Texas —A Frisco, Texas, lawyer who swindled residents of Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison this week for wire fraud. David Allan Krueger, 52, appeared Thursday for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in Texarkana's downtown federal building....
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Area COVID By-The-Numbers for May 14

The CDC issued new guidance yesterday saying individuals who are fully vaccinated no longer must wear a mask indoors or outdoors. We have been doing that for a while already here in the Ark-La-Tex but it's nice to see them catch up. As a friendly reminder though, a private business...