Catherine Stevens
Catherine Lavern Stevens, eighty-one, was born on December 10, 1939 in Dekalb, Texas. She was a member of Hickory Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Stevens passed away on May 14,2021 in Texarkana, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; Levi and Carrie Stevens and one brother; L.S. Stevens. She leaves to cherish her memories: 1 Sister: Clifford (Betty) Rigsby of Texarkana, Texas. Graveside services will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum with Patricia Risgby Scott under the direction of the Richardson Hill Funeral Home.