newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Boston, TX

Bobby Dellinger

Texarkana Gazette
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Harold Dellinger, age 86 of New Boston, Texas passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 in a local facility. Mr. Dellinger was born August 30, 1934 in Lockesburg, Arkansas. He was retired from Piggly Wiggly as Produce Supervisor, of Methodist faith and is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Dellinger and a son, Scott Dellinger. He is survived by his sons Dennis H. Dellinger of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Alan and wife Kim Dellinger of Farmersville, Louisiana, daughter Deanna 'Dee" Dellinger and Partner Tammy Dauzart of New Boston, Texas, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, two sisters, Janice Hill and Carol Clements both of Queen City, Texas, one brother, Nick and wife Jackie Dellinger of New Braunfels, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends. Private arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.

www.texarkanagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
City
Farmersville, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
New Boston, TX
Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
City
Queen City, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piggly#Bates Rolf Funeral Home#Wife Jackie Dellinger#Wife Kim Dellinger#Mr Dellinger#Daughter#Methodist Faith#Partner Tammy Dauzart#Sisters#Kalamazoo#Lockesburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Posted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
KTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
tribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas Statenewschannel6now.com

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas

Texas (TNN) - *A press release from the office of Gov. Abbott*. Governor Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Posted by
Austonia

COVID unemployment benefits to end in Texas as job openings grow

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment benefits related to the pandemic effective June 26, citing the number of current job openings and concern about potentially fraudulent unemployment claims. The benefits include a $300 weekly supplement.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
newsnationnow.com

Texas and Indiana become latest states to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

(NewsNation Now) — The governors of Texas and Indiana announced Monday they will withdraw from federal pandemic-related unemployment compensation. Texas will end the additional unemployment insurance June 26, 2021, while Indiana’s phase out will start June 19. Both governors cited the difficulty some employers are facing in hiring workers as...
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Posted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statecbs7.com

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Lawyer who swindled local, area clients will do time in federal pen

TEXARKANA, Texas —A Frisco, Texas, lawyer who swindled residents of Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison this week for wire fraud. David Allan Krueger, 52, appeared Thursday for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in Texarkana's downtown federal building....
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...