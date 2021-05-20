Geraldine Lovell

newsbreak-logo
New Boston, TX

Texarkana Gazette
Cover picture for the articleGeraldine June Lovell, age 75 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Lovell was born December 27, 1945 in Oakland, California, was a Cross Country Truck Driver and member of Chapel Of Light Church, New Boston. She is preceded in death by her mother, Francis June Weeden and one brother. She is survived by her husband, John Lovell of New Boston, Texas, two sons and a daughter in law, David Hewitt of New Boston, Texas, Raymond and Lisa Hewitt of Embarrass, Minnesota, one daughter, Erica Lovewell of New Boston, Texas, 9 grandchildren, Charles Hewitt, Caleb Hewitt, Joe Hewitt, Mary Faith Hewitt, Elizabeth Hewitt, James Stephens, Isaac Haun, Aleah June Phillips, Natalie Haun, Victoria Haun, 11 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Tom Weeden, Roger Weeden and a number of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf. Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.

www.texarkanagazette.com
