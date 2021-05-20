Wilma Stormes

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWilma Jean Stormes, 84, of Leesburg, Georgia passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 in Macon, Georgia. She was born to Tony and Hascell Fry on August 8, 1936 in Fort Smith Arkansas. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 21 at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood, Arkansas. She is survived by her three children, Kathie Oosterveen and husband, Bruce of Leesburg, Georgia, Benny Stormes of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Bradley Stormes and wife, Cali of Texarkana, Texas, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ben C. Stormes; her parents; two brothers, David Fry and Carl Fry; one sister, Mary Margaret David. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

