newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Shelf Space: What's New at the Harvard Public Library, 5/21/21

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 19 hours ago

In unexpected observations, captivating images, and even some equations, celebrated Argentinian author-illustrator Pablo Bernasconi offers up verses about what infinity could mean to all of us. “Infinity” is a book children and adults alike will find endlessly fascinating. The Blue Table. by Chris Raschka. Spend the day around the heart...

harvardpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
State
California State
Harvard, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Persons#Traveling Carnival#New York Public Library#Museums#Argentinian#New York Times#Lilith#Tibetan#Book#Archives#Storytime Sharing#Pages#Food#Bright Colors#Creator#Infinity#Community#Limited Text#Dreams#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureOutside Online

The True Story Behind Maggie Shipstead’s ‘Great Circle’

Often when we talk about a big, ambitious book, we reach for the language of geography. We describe the terrain it covers; we say that it sprawls, or ranges widely. The book is framed as a kind of passage through the world: we might talk about a protagonist’s journey, or an author’s exploration of a topic.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Five SFF Books That Showcase Siblings at Their Core

Where do all the siblings go? One of my earliest book memories was of Ida in Maurice Sendak’s Outside Over There taking matters into her own hands to rescue her baby sister, who has been replaced with a changeling (and, in the movies, the well-named Sarah similarly setting off to save her little brother from the clutches of the Goblin King). The Pevensies ruled Narnia together. Meg Murry and her brother Charles Wallace traveled the universe to get their father back in A Wrinkle in Time, their brothers Sandy and Dennys traveled back to biblical times, and all sorts of other adventures befell their family, as well as the other assorted O’Keefes and Austins and their acquaintances. And I adored William Sleator’s Singularity, in which teenage Harry figured out a way to get out from under the shadow of his twin.
Johnstown, NYRecordernews.com

What’s Happening — 5/11/21

FORT PLAIN — The Fort Plain Free Library will host a weekly meditation and discussion about Shunryu Suzuki’s “Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind” via Zoom on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. The meditation workshop is led by area resident Harold Rolls, a Tibetan Buddhist monk based at Pullahari, Nepal, for over 20 years. Open to all. Send the library a private message on Facebook for an invitation.
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

American Girl to Bring Back Its Original Dolls for 35th Anniversary

American Girl has announced it will bring back its original characters in honor of the brand’s 35th anniversary, HuffPost reports. The six dolls—Samantha, Kirsten, Molly, Felicity, Addy and Josefina—will come in their iconic outfits and be packaged in original American Girl doll boxes. American Girl will also release music and a book to celebrate its birthday. “Over the years, we’ve received many letters from girls telling us that they became history or English majors because of their love of American Girl—or they went into journalism because they identified with Kit, and the list goes on,” said Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl. She said the comeback is targeted at the dolls’ millennial fanbase.
RestaurantsPosted by
WWD

Bemelmans Is Back: Reopening Night at the New York Institution

“Do not get the pigs in the blanket in the shot — I’m wearing Tom Ford.”. Bemelmans is back, after 14 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with it comes the singular kind of New York night out where miniature hot dogs wrapped in pastry puff coexist with black leather Tom Ford dresses in effortless glamour.
ReligionYakima Herald Republic

Letter: News of name-giving ceremony was an unexpected blessing

To the editor — I was not expecting a blessing as I opened the May 11 issue of this newspaper. Yet there it was commanding my attention on Page One. The best blessings are the unanticipated ones. The importance of one's Indian name in some respects is greater than that of the Christian name. I was reminded of a song written and performed by Walela (a Cherokee name for hummingbird), a Native singing trio, no longer performing, comprised of Rita Coolidge, her sister Priscilla Coolidge and the latter's daughter Laura Satterfield. The song, "I Have No Indian Name," sadly imparts the overwhelming sense of loss the un-named can experience without that second name, that feeling of self-worth, that ticket to heaven. Your article, written by Tammy Ayer, revitalized my love for all of Walela's music. The blessing reunited old friends from long ago.
Books & LiteratureThe Spokesman-Review

Maggie Shipstead’s ‘Great Circle’ intertwines lives of female pilot, Hollywood actress 70 years apart

Glitz and guts square off in “Great Circle,” the riveting new novel by Los Angeles author Maggie Shipstead. Cunningly crafted, Shipstead weaves a tale of two women, set apart by a century, fighting to retain control of their own lives in a society that demands subservience. This book is richly layered, a joy to read in Shipstead’s colorful and easy style.
Movies06880danwoog.com

Eartha & Kitt: A Love Story In Black And White

In 1957, Eartha Kitt starred in the Westport Country Playhouse production of “Mrs. Patterson.”. She was already famous. The actor/singer/dancer had debuted on Broadway a dozen years earlier. Her 1953 recordings of “C’est Si Bon” and “Santa Baby” both hit the Top 10. Orson Welles had called her the “most exciting woman in the world.”
AmazonPosted by
Domino

The 9 Best Lawn Chairs to Bring On Your Outdoor Adventures This Summer

From sunbathing sessions to cocktail cookouts, the season of alfresco gatherings is about to be in full swing—and with it the mad dash to find outdoor seating that doesn’t cramp your style. For all of those times when sitting on the ground just won’t cut it this summer, we suggest swapping your throw blanket with another tried-and-true portable classic: the lawn chair.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

One Work: Joan Semmel’s “Waiting”

The woman is nude and seated, her torso leaning forward. Her right hand rests on her left thigh, while her left arm supports her from behind. She looks out a large window, the light warming her naked flesh, streaking her breasts with creamy bands of sunshine. The title of this painting, Waiting (2020), informs us that the sitter is expecting something or someone—but what or whom is left unstated. Her mood is similarly inscrutable; her eyes, which might provide a glimpse into her psyche, are cropped out, hovering above the canvas’s upper edge.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

Incredible rags-to-riches story of the janitor who became a corporate director after 'inventing' the Cheetos Flamin' Hot flavor is exposed as a LIE - as MBA graduate emerges as the person who actually made the snack

A Mexican-American laborer who claimed to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos, setting his life on an incredible rags-to-riches pathway, was exposed on Sunday as having invented key parts of the story. Richard Montañez, 62, has written two books telling his remarkable tale, and commands up to $50,000 for motivational speeches....
Devils Lake, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

What’s on the Shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Devils Lake - The Book Club read will be The House of Spirits by Isabelle Allende. Book discussion will be on June 2 at 5:30pm via zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: April Showers Bring May Flowers featuring gardening books, Staff Picks and Funny Books for National Humor Month.