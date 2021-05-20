Shelf Space: What's New at the Harvard Public Library, 5/21/21

To the editor — I was not expecting a blessing as I opened the May 11 issue of this newspaper. Yet there it was commanding my attention on Page One. The best blessings are the unanticipated ones. The importance of one's Indian name in some respects is greater than that of the Christian name. I was reminded of a song written and performed by Walela (a Cherokee name for hummingbird), a Native singing trio, no longer performing, comprised of Rita Coolidge, her sister Priscilla Coolidge and the latter's daughter Laura Satterfield. The song, "I Have No Indian Name," sadly imparts the overwhelming sense of loss the un-named can experience without that second name, that feeling of self-worth, that ticket to heaven. Your article, written by Tammy Ayer, revitalized my love for all of Walela's music. The blessing reunited old friends from long ago.