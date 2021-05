Very little is known about what happened to Flying Tiger Line Flight 739, a military mission plane that went missing on March 16, 1962, with 93 U.S. Army Soldiers on board and 11 crew members. Due to the complexities surrounding the mission, the names of all those who have been lost have not yet been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. However, on May 15, the families of those lost will gather in Columbia Falls, Maine to meet each other for the first time and share in the moment that a monument to these brave men and women is unveiled.