Art Kits are available for checkout at the Frankfort Library. Each kit has everything you need to create your own unique work of art, including an instruction book and art supplies. Kits may be checked out for two weeks with your library card. A range of Art Kits are available including Origami with an Absolute Beginners Origami book, Embroidery kit including a beginner’s guide to help you get started, and a book called Colored Pencil Basics with enough Paper to keep you busy for those two weeks. The library has two knitting kits – one geared toward children and the other for first-time knitting adults. There is one kit on crocheting and another on watercolors. We also have a kit that can teach you how to use acrylic paints.