The chat tool in Zoom offers several handy tricks. Here's how to use them. Like many virtual meeting apps, Zoom includes its own text chat tool through which you can chat with other people either during a meeting or separately. There's more to Zoom's chat feature than meets the eye. Using the chat tool, you can share screenshots and files. You can attach an audio message. You can highlight an important message by giving it a star. You can even create channels and then set each one to be public and available to anyone in your organization, or private and accessible by invitation only.