Remember When Pippa Middleton Had a Wedding Fit for a Princess?

On 29 April 2011, the world was watching as Prince William and Kate Middleton became husband and wife, and subsequently also became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. With Prince Harry as best man, Pippa Middleton as maid of honour, and in front of family guests such as The Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Kate and William said "I do". From the bride's careful steps down the aisle at Westminster Abbey to the magical moment the royal couple kissed twice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to the sound of jubilant cheers, take a look at the best moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day…