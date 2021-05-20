newsbreak-logo
Remember When Pippa Middleton Had a Wedding Fit for a Princess?

Cover picture for the articleTruthfully, a bit of a bridal freakout may have been in order. Because not only did Pippa Middleton have millions of eyes trained on her equal parts quaint and splashy countryside nuptials, all ready to pick apart her choice of florals and headpiece, there were any number of well-heeled attendees that could potentially upstage her. The guest list for her vows to financier James Matthews contained the expected socialites and actors, plus his reality star brother, Spencer Matthews of Made in Chelsea fame, and a handful of real-life princesses. But in the days leading up to her May 20, 2017, nuptials, it wasn't Pippa's sister Kate Middleton causing the most concern,...

Pippa Middleton
Spencer Matthews
Princess Charlotte Is Destined to Become a "Style Icon"

When Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a pretty Rachel Riley dress for Princess Charlotte’s sixth birthday shoot this weekend, she probably didn’t expect it would make her daughter an overnight style icon. But it’s a case of like mother, like daughter—Princess Charlotte has proven to be a trend setter just like Kate. The distinctive dress, which retails at £59, has sold out according to Riley—but it will be back soon.
The Infamous Fad Diet People Credit For Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding Transformation

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is accustomed to receiving plenty of media attention as a member of the royal family. She's known in particular for favoring healthy meals instead of junk food, something that has been highlighted in news articles many times. According to Hello! Magazine, even as a kid, Middleton would turn to olives instead of candy. And, interestingly, her daughter Charlotte seem to love feasting on olives, too.
Amomama

Kate Middleton Steps Out in a Poppy-Red Coat Dress to Share Copies of 'Hold Still' around the UK

Kate Middleton whipped up a stylish look in a poppy-red coat dress as she stepped out to share copies of her newest publication titled "Hold Still" around the UK. The Duchess of Cambridge is often praised for her classy stylishness. However, even though she dresses conservatively, as expected from a royal, she usually slays in her timeless pieces and elegant ensemble.
Daily Mail

'This is what Princess Diana would have wanted': Royal fans are left in tears by Prince William and Kate Middleton's intimate video of family time with their three children

Royal fans have been left in floods of tears as Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable video of a private day with their children on their tenth wedding anniversary. In the clip, which was shared to their official Instagram page, the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Cambridge, 39,...
26 memorable moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

On 29 April 2011, the world was watching as Prince William and Kate Middleton became husband and wife, and subsequently also became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. With Prince Harry as best man, Pippa Middleton as maid of honour, and in front of family guests such as The Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Kate and William said "I do". From the bride's careful steps down the aisle at Westminster Abbey to the magical moment the royal couple kissed twice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to the sound of jubilant cheers, take a look at the best moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day…
Us Weekly

Prince William Says Daughter Princess Charlotte Had a 'Lovely' Birthday, Shares Celebration Details

Fun for all! Prince William revealed how his and wife Duchess Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, celebrated her sixth birthday on Sunday, May 2. “She had a lovely day, thank you,” William, 38, told Babcock Vehicle Engineering’s Jenna Jackson while visiting the company on Tuesday, May 4, via Hello! magazine. “Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over.”
Pippa Middleton and Her Husband, James Matthews, Make a Rare Joint Appearance After Welcoming Their Daughter

Pippa Middleton just stepped out for date night. The British socialite and new mother of two was photographed out in Chelsea last week with her husband, James Matthews, according to E! News. The pair reportedly dined alfresco at an Italian restaurant, and their two dogs even tagged along. For the rare night out with her husband, Middleton wore a cozy, plaid wool coat layered over a black turtleneck, sheer tights, and stud-embellished booties. Matthews opted for a leather jacket and jeans for the date.
Pippa Middleton looks stunning for romantic date night with husband James

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews were spotted enjoying a child-free date night in London on Thursday, wrapped up warm as they sat eating outside at a restaurant in Chelsea. Relatable!. The couple, who recently welcomed a baby daughter, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, brought their dogs along with them...
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton Just Wore The Most Perfect Floral Sundress

I think that celebrations are in order: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary on April 29! To celebrate the major milestone, the often-private couple released two new smiley portraits, posted to their official Instagram page. Prince William looked nice, but I’m here to talk about the stunning summer sundress that Kate Middleton was wearing in both shots. Seriously—where can I find myself a stylist that’s on this royal level??