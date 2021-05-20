Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

Mariska Hargitay is still standing after sustaining multiple leg injuries. The Law and Order: Svu star, who recently reunited with her longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on the set of his new show, Law & Order: Organized Crime, took to Instagram on May 19 to detail her recent dramatic ordeal. She shared a photo of herself in front of the hospital wearing a knee brace on one leg and boot on her other foot. "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an Mri and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," she captioned the pic. "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong...