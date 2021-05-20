newsbreak-logo
Joel Edgerton Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend Christina Centenera

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Edgerton is officially a proud papa after welcoming his first baby with girlfriend Christina Centenara. The Underground Railroad actor shared the news in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, who said the birth happened "recently." He gushed, "Yes, I just ran away from the hospital for a moment. I can't even put it into words. I'm in love." Edgerton didn't share any details about the little's ones arrival, only saying that he nearly missed the big moment because of his work schedule. "I was very nervous because I was working in Queensland and there are some border issues with Sydney and Queensland that pop up. I was getting very nervous that I'd get...

