Minari's Alan Kim Gets Adorably Star Struck Meeting Emma Stone at Cruella Premiere

imdb.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not every day you get to meet an Oscar winner—or a real life Disney villain. On Tuesday, May 18, Alan Kim got to meet both. The young Minari actor, 9, flipped when he was able to say hi to Emma Stone at the premiere of her latest film, Cruella. He snapped a picture with the actress, 32, along with his sister Alyssa Kim, 12, from inside the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. "Aww! It was real!!" Alan wrote on Instagram, through his account managed by his parents. He shared that he also met Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who stars as Anita Darling, and Dara Reneé, who appears in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Alan added, "it was so amazing and I...

www.imdb.com
MoviesSFGate

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
Beauty & Fashionmouseinfo.com

CREULLA debuts new character posters, Emma Stone featurette

Emma Stone features today in a new featurette for CRUELLA talking about the deliciously villainous role for Disney’s upcoming live action feature. In addition, we also get five new character posters offering a good look at Anita, Jasper, and Horace who we know as characters from the animated 101 Dalmatians film plus the fabulous Emma Thompson as the Baroness.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Disney’s Cruella premiers May 28th 2021

Disney has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Cruella movie starring Emma Stone, ahead of the films theatrical and simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021. Emma Stone stars as Estella “Cruella” de Vil, the ambitious and aspiring fashion designer, who will go on to become a dangerous criminal obsessed with dalmatian furs. Cruella was originally scheduled to be theatrically released on December 23rd, 2020, but it was delayed to May 28, 2021.
Beauty & FashionCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

CRUELLA: Tickets Are Now On Sale For The Emma Stone-Led Movie; Check Out A New TV Spot, Clips, And More

Disney has confirmed that, starting today, movie fans can pre-order "Premier Acces"s on Disney+ and purchase movie tickets for the studio's highly anticipated live-action feature film Cruella, which will be available to stream or experience in theaters on Friday, May 28th. With that exciting announcement comes a new TV spot, two clips, and a Dolby-exclusive poster for the movie.
MoviesABC News

#HalfwaytoHalloween: Meet Cruella– the New Queen of Mean

To continue the #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, we’re excited to see a new look at the most notoriously fashionable character, Cruella de Vil. Disney’s newest film “Cruella” explores the fascinating tale of how a gifted, nonconforming young girl named Estella evolved into the stylish villain Cruella we fear yet love today. Enjoy...
Designers & CollectionsCollider

'Cruella' Costume Designer Jenny Beavan Explains How She Made Pre-Dalmatian Fashion for the Disney Prequel

It’s clear that fashion plays a very important role in the live-action origin story of legendary villain Cruella de Vil, and two-time Academy Award winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) certainly had her work cut out for her. Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a clever and creative young grifter named Estella (Emma Stone) is determined to make a name for herself with her clothing designs. As her flair for the dramatic and penchant for mischief catches the eye of fashion icon Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), it sets Estella on a path that will lead her to become the wicked Cruella.
MusicSpin

Florence + The Machine Preview ‘Call Me Cruella’ From Disney’s Cruella

Cruella, Disney’s fresh take One Hundred and One Dalmatians, will feature a new song from Florence + The Machine titled “Call Me Cruella.”. “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs,” said Florence Welch, adding, “and the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long-held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to [composer] Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

What to Watch on Disney+: New 'Star Wars,' Classic X-Men Films and Emma Stone's 'Cruella'

Is it possible we’ll be getting a new Star Wars or Marvel series every month on Disney+? That seems to be the service’s ambition. This month sees the debut of the hotly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but it would be a typically bustling month for Disney+ even without it, thanks to choices that include some vintage selections and a new theatrical feature (for a small extra fee). Here are some of the most promising offerings.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella In New Video

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At the end of this month the long anticipated, and long delayed, Cruella will become the latest movie to bring a classic Disney animated character to life in live-action. Emma Stone will portray Cruella de Vil and while it's far too early to tell just how the movie as a whole will turn out, it's hard not to feel like Emma Stone wasn't the perfect choice to bring this character to life. Watch Emma Stone transform into Cruella, both physically, and possibly a bit mentally as well, in a new featurette from Disney which can be seen above.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Weirdly Benefitted Disney’s Cruella

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.
Moviesramascreen.com

Florence + The Machine Set To Perform New Original Song “CALL ME CRUELLA” In Disney’s Live Action “CRUELLA”

Disney has announced that multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film “Cruella.” “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on May 21. Experience the film in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28.
MoviesNBC Bay Area

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Inspired By Glenn Close, According To The Film’s Costume Designer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Over the past decade, Disney has been adding some additional backstory to its classic animated characters through large-scale live action movies, such as Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent. But we must not forget that it all really started back in the ‘90s with the remake of 101 Dalmatians starring Glenn Close. As the studio adapts the story again through Cruella, we’re getting a better idea of how it connects to the previous live-action version and the 1961 animated classic.