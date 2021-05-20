“Our Aim Was to Document a Reconciliation Process Led by Kurdish Women”: Alba Sotorra on Human Rights Watch Film Festival Doc The Return: Life After Isis

About twenty five years ago I came to the U.S. with dreams of working here and starting a family, but have never forgotten where I came from. I am proud of my Mexican heritage. I started my family early and married young. For 15 years, I was a victim of domestic violence. I did not know how to get out or get help. There were days I had no food to feed my small children. Although those days are long gone, and I remarried a wonderful man, those tough times fueled my desire to help others.