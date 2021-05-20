newsbreak-logo
Telehealth Market 2021 | Global Growth, Share, Analysis, Trends, Industry Size, Opportunities and Research report by 2026

By Fortune Business Insights
Medagadget.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTelehealth Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027. The global “telehealth” market is expected to grow astonishingly in the near future on account of the rising preference for e-visits. They provide easy access to the required doctors, lower outpatient department (OPD) waiting times, and are cost-effective. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new report, titled, “Telehealth Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Products and Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, and Others), By Modality (Real-time (Synchronous), Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), and Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Hospital Facilities, Homecare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that this market size was USD 61.40 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 559.52 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

#Market Research
