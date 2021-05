Now that the weather is nice, there are more motorcycles and bicycles on the road. Please watch for us and share the road. I try to ride my bike every day to work and each day I do, my life is in danger when on the road. I am trying to reduce my carbon footprint as well as getting exercise. I don't want to die doing it. I follow all the rules of the road, and I ride as carefully as I can. I wear all my safety gear.