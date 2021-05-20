newsbreak-logo
Letter: Burying school vouchers in budget was undemocratic

Union Leader
 19 hours ago

Burying school vouchers in budget was undemocratic. To the Editor: When the state Senate passed the school voucher bill (SB 130), they quickly “tabled” it. Under SB 130, Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) would be set up for eligible families and funded by the state. Parents could then use this taxpayer-funded money toward their child’s private or religious school tuition, homeschooling expenses and/or other educational costs. Students must be school-age residents of New Hampshire, and their family income must fall at or below 300% of the federal poverty level ($79,500 for a family of four). New Hampshire has about 40% of families in this category.

