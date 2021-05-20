Letter: Burying school vouchers in budget was undemocratic

The public doesn’t want vouchers. A national group is shoving this down NH senators’ throats and they should beware and gag. NH GOP senators will undermine public schools with a massive voucher bill, SB 130, which they are expected to roll into the budget to avoid legitimate consideration of the many problems it presents. They will then have joined the national movement to do away with public schools. This movement exists and doesn’t care about NH. At the Senate Finance Committee hearing on May 4, no one testified in favor of SB 130 or rolling it into the budget. Rolling it into the budget is undemocratic (a sneaky way to get it passed) and dishonorable. A bill with such significant impact needs the careful examination and discussion of the normal legislative process, not an end run around it.