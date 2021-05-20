High Wind Warning in Kern County, California
Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Kern County California Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely. Residents should secure outdoor patio furniture or any objects surrounding their home that could be picked up and easily blown away. Motorists should keep a firm grip on the steering wheel in areas where strong cross winds occur and be prepared for sharp reductions in visibility due to areas of blowing sand and dust.