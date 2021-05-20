newsbreak-logo
High Wind Warning in Kern County, California

 19 hours ago

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Kern County California Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely. Residents should secure outdoor patio furniture or any objects surrounding their home that could be picked up and easily blown away. Motorists should keep a firm grip on the steering wheel in areas where strong cross winds occur and be prepared for sharp reductions in visibility due to areas of blowing sand and dust.

#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Mojave Desert#Fort Tejon#National Highways#Claims Pages#Kern County Desert#Damaging Winds#Tehachapi Area#Strong Cross Winds#Indian Wells Valley#Trees#Gusts#Motorists#Blowing Dust#Tractor Trailers#West#Instructions Residents#Wind
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Water Association of Kern County to host fifth Kern County Water Summit

Virtual. A word we have heard and seen a lot of over the past year. This year, the Water Association of Kern County is using virtual to our advantage and bringing speakers from across the state and nation to your computer screens. At a time where the world is at our fingertips, we are excited to bring top governmental appointees from Washington, D.C., and Sacramento.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Isabella, Sequoia Kings by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lake Isabella; Sequoia Kings SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM PDT At 1228 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles north of Onyx, or 23 miles southwest of Olancha, moving south at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bear Peak, Riverkern, Kernville, Blackrock and Pascoes.
New Cuyama, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Crews Knock Down Brush Fire in New Cuyama

Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a two to four-acre brush fire in New Cuyama on Sunday evening. At 7:20 p.m., county fire crews and resources from Kern County responded to Santa Barbara Canyon and Foothill Roads and discovered a small spot fire that had grown to several acres. Three...
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
Kern County, CAmountainenterprise.com

Scientists’ new wildfire report: ‘Stop running faster in the wrong direction’

Forest Program Director, Environment Now, summarized by Marcy Axness, TME. Kern County is in a state of drought emergency, declared Governor Gavin Newsom Monday, May 10. Kern and 40 other California counties are facing a severe water crisis. According to state officials, climate change-induced early warm temperatures and extremely dry soils have further depleted the expected runoff water from the Sierra-Cascade snowpack, resulting in historic, unanticipated reductions in the amount of water flowing to major reservoirs.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Channel

CalWater warning customers about new odor and taste to tap water

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Water Service is warning customers that water from their taps could have a different taste and smell. Although it's still safe to drink. Cal Water sent out an email Thursday saying the change is due to rising temperatures and algae currently in the Kern...