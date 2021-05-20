Feral State

View more in
Congress & Courts|Posted byABC News
Biden signs anti-Asian hate crime bill marking 'significant break' in partisanship
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks Thursday ahead of Biden signing into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
Congress & Courts|Posted byReuters
House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy
A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six...
Posted byReuters
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance
Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of Friday, the United States said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a "mutual and unconditional" Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed.
U.K.|ABC News
Martin Bashir 'deceived and induced' to secure BBC interview with Princess Diana, report finds
The British Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday published its much-anticipated report into how Martin Bashir secured his bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana. The report found Bashir "deceived and induced" Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, to get the Panorama interview with Diana, during which the late princess famously claimed there were "three of us" in her marriage to Prince Charles.
Congress & Courts|Posted byABC News
Sanders moves to block sale of US bombs to Israel he says 'devastating Gaza'
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday introduced a resolution to block a $735 million sale of U.S. precision-guided weapons to Israel it's using to bomb inside Gaza.
Presidential Election|Posted byThe Hill
House narrowly approves $1.9B Capitol security bill after 'squad' drama
The House on Thursday passed a $1.9 billion spending bill to upgrade Capitol security in the wake of the Jan. 6 mob attack in a tight 213-212 vote, with the bill nearly going down because of opposition from liberal Democrats known as the "squad." The legislation was approved with three...
Posted byCBS News
NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
The U.S. could be in for another active hurricane season in the months ahead. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its 2021 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on Thursday, saying an above-normal number of named storms and hurricanes is likely. The NOAA outlook predicts a likelihood of 13 to 20...
Posted byReuters
U.S. weekly jobless claims decline further; mid-Atlantic factory activity cools
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, but jobless rolls swelled in early May, which could temper expectations for an acceleration in employment growth this month. Indeed, other data on Thursday showed a measure of factory employment in the mid-Atlantic region...
Immigration|Posted byCBS News
Biden administration ends use of 2 ICE jails in bid to improve conditions for immigrant detainees
The Biden administration on Thursday announced it would discontinue the use of two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) jails in Massachusetts and Georgia as part of a broader effort to improve conditions inside the U.S. civil immigration detention system, the largest in the world. In a memo obtained by CBS...
Cars|Posted byCBS News
Ford reveals F-150 Lightning, an electric pickup truck for the future
Ford's F-150 is the best-selling pickup truck in the world. Now the company has revealed an electric model. CBS transportation correspondent Errol Barnett went for a ride.