Feral State

 19 hours ago
Posted by
Reuters

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance

Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of Friday, the United States said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a "mutual and unconditional" Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed.
U.K.ABC News

Martin Bashir 'deceived and induced' to secure BBC interview with Princess Diana, report finds

The British Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday published its much-anticipated report into how Martin Bashir secured his bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana. The report found Bashir "deceived and induced" Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, to get the Panorama interview with Diana, during which the late princess famously claimed there were "three of us" in her marriage to Prince Charles.
Posted by
CBS News

NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The U.S. could be in for another active hurricane season in the months ahead. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its 2021 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on Thursday, saying an above-normal number of named storms and hurricanes is likely. The NOAA outlook predicts a likelihood of 13 to 20...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. weekly jobless claims decline further; mid-Atlantic factory activity cools

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, but jobless rolls swelled in early May, which could temper expectations for an acceleration in employment growth this month. Indeed, other data on Thursday showed a measure of factory employment in the mid-Atlantic region...