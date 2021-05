Paul Hollywood has built his reputation as a tough judge on "The Great British Baking Show." In fact, he has even been dubbed a "shark but with less mercy," which could easily translate to the fact that he likes bakery items to taste and look a certain way, and for good reason. The bar of excellence is bound to be pretty high when you consider Hollywood's resume. Per his website, the cookbook author comes from a long line of bakers, so kneading bread, creating perfectly shaped scones, and baking up buttery, sweet shortbread is second nature for the one time sculptor.