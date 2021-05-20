newsbreak-logo
Remake the medical system that harms Black maternal health, by Karen A. Scott and Monica R. Mclemore

Atlantic City Press
 18 hours ago

The current state of Black maternal health in the United States is a grim indication that we as a country have lost our way. The U.S. ranks last overall among industrialized countries with a maternal death rate of 20.1 per 100,000 pregnancies, and the rate is rising. The crisis for people of color in this country is even more acute. Despite advances in reproductive technologies and safe motherhood initiatives, hospitals do not keep Black women and people who are pregnant or recently gave birth safe during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.

