3 Best Taco Places in San Jose You Need to Try

I don't know about you but there is only one red line for me: a taco should be soft.

As long as the corn tortillas are soft, the type of the taco doesn't matter to me.

When it comes to tacos, there are a plethora of combinations and twists inspired by ingredients from all over the world. Despite the large range of tacos available today, there are a number of traditional tacos that you should try. From pork tacos like carnitas and al pastor to fish tacos and even vegetarian tacos, these Mexican tacos are full of flavor and tradition.

Tacos are one of Mexico's most common street foods, despite the fact that their exact origin is unknown.

However, nowadays, wherever we turn our head, there is a taco place. And, for a taco lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes a great taco.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the three best taco places in San Jose, based on taco lovers' recommendations.

1. Dia de Pesca

Welcome to Día de Pesca restaurant, a little corner of Mexsífood right in your neighborhood. We're proud to provide you with superior service and the most authentic Mexsífood and atmosphere around. From start to finish, you're sure to enjoy unparalleled Fish Tacos, Seafood, and Burritos. Relax and enjoy a cozy setting with all of your favorite people at Día de Pesca. We only use quality, fresh ingredients in all our dishes. Fresh seafood, free-range beef and chicken, and locally grown produce are the keys to our quality. You can taste the difference for yourself​. - Día de Pesca

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

The presentation of the tacos is very appealing.

Seafood is super fresh, the tacos are perfectly made, and they are very filling!

The tacos are a pretty decent size and are very flavorful and fresh.

The veggie tacos include rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, cabbage, pico, and guacamole. It is so favorable.

Price: On average, it's $30 - 35 for two people.

Location: 55 N Bascom Ave San Jose, CA 95128

Website: https://www.diadepesca.net/

2. Adelita's Taqueria & Bar

After 10 years of missing the states, they returned to California, ready to begin anew. They opened “Adelita’s” on August 29th, 1998. Slowly, they built their menu. They offer a vegan menu, gluten-free & organic options for those wanting a healthier lifestyle. In 2010 they expanded to build a new bar, more tables, and a bigger kitchen to serve those wanting authentic Mexican food, a few Chilean dishes as well as many healthy and organic options, including Adelita's take on vegan and vegetarian dishes. - Adelita's Taqueria & Bar

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

The food is delicious! The tacos are a really good size.

The tacos loaded with meat of your choice.

The tacos have the perfect amount of everything avocado, pinto beans, lettuce.

The prices are great considering you are getting a large amount of food.

Price: On average, it's $30 - 35 for two people.

Location: 1896 Curtner Ave Ste A, B & C San Jose, CA 95124

Website: https://adelitastaqueria.com/

3. Araujo's Mexican Grill

Araujo's Mexican Grill - El Paisa hit the road in 2005 as a mobile taco trailer delivering authentic Mexican flavors made with the highest quality ingredients. Our journey began in East San Jose, but word quickly spread and our hand-made tortillas, made-from-scratch salsas and delicious carne asada were soon in demand across the city - and beyond. One taco trailer became four, and we opened our first restaurant location on Senter Road in 2008 with the goal of introducing our authentic Mexican flavor to a wider audience. Today, Araujo's Mexican Grill - El Paisa is one of the busiest taquerias in the Bay Area. - Araujo's Mexican Grill

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

Araujo's is the go-to spot for tacos and burritos.

One of the best taco joints in town. So much flavor and big portion sizes.

The meat is so flavorful and the tortillas are fresh.

The tacos are not overly seasoned and a little bit crispy but not dry.

Price: On average, it's $30 - 35 for two people.

Location: 3070 Senter Rd San Jose, CA 95111

Website: http://araujosmexicangrill.com/

The taco places have expanded rapidly over the last years. This list is but a few of the best taco restaurants in San Jose.

If there’s a good taco you would like to recommend besides this list of best tacos in San Jose, let us know in the comments below!