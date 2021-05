So simple you can hardly call it a recipe. This is a recipe that is so simple that you can hardly even call it a recipe, but you can be sure that these few simple ingredients really bring out the best in red cabbage. You can think of Israeli Red Cabbage kind of like a very simple slaw – it’s cool and crunchy, a bit creamy, and works as a topping on sandwiches and burgers as well as it does when it’s served as a side. It’s delicious stuff, and so quick and easy to make.