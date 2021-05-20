The Australian event was shaken by two deaths

Osman Khan and Kasher competed in the Naracoorte Horse Trials in South Australia. On this occasion, horse and rider were all about qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Before Sunday’s final pass, the pair were promising runners-up, and the pair also did a good job off-road – right up to the last jump. Cashier grabbed his knee there and rolled. The eunuch had a broken neck on the impact and there was no rescue for him.