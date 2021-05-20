newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

The Australian event was shaken by two deaths

By Marsh Tyler
prudentpressagency.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOsman Khan and Kasher competed in the Naracoorte Horse Trials in South Australia. On this occasion, horse and rider were all about qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Before Sunday’s final pass, the pair were promising runners-up, and the pair also did a good job off-road – right up to the last jump. Cashier grabbed his knee there and rolled. The eunuch had a broken neck on the impact and there was no rescue for him.

www.prudentpressagency.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Australia#Summer Olympics#Horse#Rider#Cci#Deaths#Australian Andrew Cooper#Equestrian Australia#Queensland#Adelaide#Misfortune#Albury#Tokyo#Promising Runners Up#Off Road#Home#Nightcaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Pets
Country
Australia
Related
Australiaauntminnie.com

Inquest investigates death of Australian woman after wellness scan

-- Australian authorities are investigating the death of a Melbourne woman who died from a contrast reaction during a heart CT scan as part of a workplace wellness program for senior executives, according to a May 6 article in the Age. Peta Hickey died eight days after receiving the heart...
IndiaBBC

Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

Australian citizen Mandeep Sharma feels utterly deserted by his government. He is one of the 9,000 Australian nationals stranded in India right now, left to fend for themselves after Canberra this week banned all flights from the pandemic-ravaged nation until mid-May. He has a wife and two daughters in Adelaide...
IndiaInternational Business Times

Australians Stranded In India Feel Abandoned By Government

Australian Sunny Joura flew to India to see his dying father and has been stuck there for a year as his home country enforced one of the world's harshest coronavirus border controls. The 49-year-old is among at least 9,000 Australians stuck in India -- where a record-breaking coronavirus surge has...
Public HealthFlorida Star

Western Australia To Extend Virus Emergency In Australia Until 2022

PERTH, Australia — Western Australia is closer to further easing coronavirus restrictions as the government looks to extend its emergency powers until 2022. No new local cases have been recorded for a fourth straight day after a hotel security guard and his two housemates tested positive on the weekend. Western Australia Health on May 5 said test results had confirmed that […]
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Crocodile Bites Six-Year-Old Boy at Beach

A six-year-old boy in Western Australia has been bitten in a rare attack on a human by a freshwater crocodile. The incident took place on May 2 at Kununurra's Swim Beach, the Kimberley Parks and Wildlife Service said. The Midwest Times reported that the boy who was bitten is back...
EnvironmentFrankfort Times

Powerful cyclone hits land in India amid deadly virus surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — A powerful cyclone that emerged in the Arabian Sea made landfall on India's western coast on Monday, hours after authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state. Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria bans travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey over COVID-19 fears

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria will ban travellers coming from India, Brazil and Turkey because of concerns about the rampant spread of coronavirus in those countries, a presidential committee said on Sunday. “Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within Fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria,...
Public HealthThe Guardian

India records almost 4,200 Covid deaths in a day

Covid-19 deaths surged past 4,000 for the first time in India on Saturday in one of the world’s worst outbreaks. India reported a national record of 4,187 new deaths on Saturday. New Delhi has struggled to contain the outbreak, which has overwhelmed its healthcare system and sparked public anger over...
Public Healthkhabarhub.com

COVID-19: India records new 281,860 cases, 4,092 deaths

NEW DELHI: India recorded 281,860 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 24,964,925. Currently, 3,522,905 are undergoing treatment at various isolation centers and hospitals. Meanwhile, 21,167,609 have returned home after treatment. Similarly, the number of deaths from the coronavirus in India has crossed the 262,300-mark.