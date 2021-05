40-year-old Reza Zaeemi of Karaj is currently awaiting summons to begin his nine-month prison sentence on charges of “propaganda against the Islamic Republic by promoting evangelical Christianity”. The Iranian Christian convert was originally arrested in November 2020 and sentenced to 18 months, but an April 25 hearing reduced his sentence. He still however faces a two-year travel ban after his prison time. Reza Zaeemi’s case is similar to that of Hamed Ashoori, both only recently being made known to the public and sentenced in the same court.