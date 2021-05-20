Emirates News Agency – A French parliamentary delegation visits the Federal National Council
ABU DHABI, May 19, 2019 (WAM) – Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, discussed today, Thursday, with a French delegation headed by Francoise Dumas and Francoise Dumas. Chairman of the Defense and Armed Forces Committee in the National Assembly of the French Parliament, ways to enhance bilateral parliamentary cooperation.