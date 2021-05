A look at the winners and losers from a weekend of racing at Dover:. Rick Hendrick — For all that Hendrick Motorsports has accomplished, his organization had never finished 1-2-3-4 in a Cup race until Sunday. Alex Bowman’s win also was the team’s 267th, putting it one behind Petty Enterprises on the all-time list. Said Hendrick: “If you told me in 1984 that you’re going to be here for this long or that you had an opportunity to win all these races and championships, I kind of pinch myself because it’s just really hard to do. The sport is so competitive right now.”