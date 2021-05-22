3 Movies with the Main Filming Locations in Tennessee

Photo by Louis from Pexels

Filmmakers love Tennessee because of its beauty, which is why so many famous movies are filmed there!

In 1789, Tennessee became a part of the United States. Congress had yet to officially declare it the 16th state of the Union when it was established in 1796. The region's roots go back to the Watauga Association, widely considered the first constitutional government west of the Appalachian Mountains. The territory that would become this state was originally part of North Carolina and then the Southwest Territory.

When the Civil War broke out in the 19th century, the people of Tennessee were torn about which side to join. The state eventually seceded from the Union, sending more soldiers to fight for the Confederacy than any other state besides Virginia. Initially, it had competitive party politics, but disenfranchisement in the 1880s prevented low-income families and minorities from voting until the Civil Rights Movement.

Several essential industries support the state's economy. Agricultural, tourism, and manufacturing contribute significantly to Tennessee's GDP, with cattle, poultry, and soybeans as its primary products.

Here are some of the movies that were filmed in Tennessee:

Walk the Line (2005)

Walk the Line revolves around Johnny Cash, who became interested in music and eventually left Arkansas to join the air force in Germany. While there, he buys his first guitar and writes his music, and he proposes to Vivian. When they married, they settled in Tennessee, and he worked as a salesman to support his family. Finally, he finds a man who can pursue his dreams and ends up getting a record with the boys. Soon after, he went on a short tour promoting his songs and met the already famous and beautiful June Carter. When they embark on long-term tours with June, the boys, and Jerry Lee Lewis, they develop this unspoken relationship that grows. Unfortunately, when June left the time because of his behavior, he was a drug addict. In addition, his marriage was in trouble, and when he saw June years later at an awards show, he forced her to tour with them again, promising to support her two kids and her.

Filming locations:

Tennessee State Penitentiary, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Covington, Tennessee, USA

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Hustle & Flow happens in DJay's stable where there are three girls: Shug, who is pregnant and not working; Lexus, who works in a strip club; and Nola, who works out of DJay's beat-up car in the back alley. Even with two girls working and DJay selling dirt-weed on the side, the couple struggles to make ends meet. If they do not pay their bill, the utility company will shut off their utilities. DJay feels that he has hit rock bottom, and he needs to make a change in his life. DJay gets a Casio keyboard as a trade for weed and takes it home. While playing the keys, DJay gets an idea for rap music. While Nola is turning tricks, he jots down his pimping style raps in a bit of notebook. DJay runs into Key, an old friend, and sound engineer, who takes him to a church choir concert that touches his soul. DJay looks deep inside himself and decides to give up the music business to become a rapper.

Filming locations:

Tennessee, USA

Memphis, Tennessee, USA

The Last Castle (2001)

The Last Castle is about a court-martialed General who rallies twelve hundred inmates against a corrupt and sadistic warden. In this action drama, Robert Redford plays General Irwin, a respected three-star tactician whose career ends in disgrace when he is court-martialed and sent to a maximum-security military prison. Almost immediately, Irwin butts heads with the facility's autocratic warden, Colonel Winter (James Gandolfini), who runs his command with an iron fist, even killing prisoners when he deems it necessary. Irwin organizes the convicts into a ragtag army and leads them in a revolt against Winter, an action the warden is ready to defend violently.

Filming locations:

Tennessee State Penitentiary, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Bonus: Here are more movies filmed in Tennessee:

The Green Mile

Coal Miner's Daughter

The Evil Dead

Country Strong

Days of Thunder

Hit the comment section below and let us know of more movies filmed in Tennessee!

