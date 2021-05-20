Virgil McLaughlin Jr. sadly dies after being hit by car in Hoopa

HOOPA, CA, (May 16, 2021) - Virgil McLaughlin Jr. was tragically struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday, May 16th in Hoopa. McLaughlin, 29, was hit at about 7:45 p.m. by a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Jerome Pollara on Tish Tang Road near Airport Road. Sadly, McLaughlin was pronounced dead at the scene. The death of Mr. McLaughlin underscores the dangers that pedestrians face each day in this country. According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, an estimated 6,590 pedestrian fatalities occurred in 2019, the highest number in more than 30 years.