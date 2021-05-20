newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Project GAMM Officially Announced, First Screenshots and Artwork

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the reveal in Famitsu earlier today, Project GAMM was officially announced via Cygames, their new fantasy-action online multiplayer game for consoles. Project GAMM” is a completely new action game for consumers by Cygames, whose vision is to be “a company that creates the best content”. The game is set in the sorcerer’s world of sun and rain, “Noir”, and is a royal fantasy where wizards use many kinds of magic.

nichegamer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenichiro Takaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Game Music#Fantasy#Project Music#Character Design#Visual Design#Game Design#Online Multiplayer#Project Gamm#Red House Inc#Niche Imports#Artwork#Famitsu Earlier Today#Comics#Consoles#Multiplayer Game#Producer#Entertainment#Cinema#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
Related
Video GamesGematsu

Scarlet Nexus demo announced; final hands-on previews, gameplay, and screenshots

Bandai Namco will release a demo for “brainpunk” action RPG Scarlet Nexus, the company announced. It will be playable first on Xbox Series. Additionally, several outlets went live today with final hands-on previews, including new gameplay footage and screenshots. Here are a few of the outlets covering the game today: 4Gamer.net (Japanese), Famitsu (Japanese), Gamer.ne.jp (Japanese), GAME Watch (Japanese), Game Informer, Games Radar, Eurogamer, IGN, Push Square, and VG247.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Ghostrunner 2 Officially Announced For PS5

In a press conference, 505 Games has announced they will publish Ghostrunner 2. A sequel to the unforgiving and brutal, first person action-slasher. Releasing last year, the game received a glowing review from the PlayStationBrahs and was personally one of my favorites of 2020. The Future of Ghostrunner. Seemingly, 505...
Video GamesSiliconera

Made in Abyss Game Received a CERO Z Rating in Japan

Computer Entertainment Rating Organization assigned the Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness video game a CERO Z rating in Japan. Despite showing seemingly harmless screenshots during the initial reveal, Spike Chunsoft hinted that the full game will stay true to the gory nature of the original manga and anime. [Thanks, Game Watch.]
Video Gamesvg247.com

Samurai Shodown comes to Steam in June, new DLC character announced

Samurai Shodown is landing on Steam on June 14, and it’ll arrive on the PC platform with new DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusa. The latest game in the Samurai Shodown series (just called Samurai Shodown, confusingly enough) comes to Steam next month, one year after it arrived on Epic Games Store and two years after it launched on consoles.
Visual Artnintendo-power.com

The project takes shape, here is the latest artwork

The work continues Keiziro Toyama’s new horror game. Bokeh Game Studies, directed by Silent Hill’s father, will reappear on social media, displaying a new, scary product sketch that will help outline the definitions of this dark color experience moving art (and therefore playful) structure. Boys who follow Toyama pay homage...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sludge Life launches for Switch in June

Devolver Digital, Terri Vellmann, and Doseone have set a release date for Sludge Life. It’s now confirmed that the first-person open world graffiti game will arrive on June 2. Here’s some information about the title as well as a trailer:. Sludge Life is a first-person / open-world / vandalism-centric stroll...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster on Win

Last on sale - Release date 13 May 2021. FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster brings the timeless classics forward to the current generation of fans, old and new alike. FINAL FANTASY X tells the story of a star blitzball player, Tidus, who journeys with a young and beautiful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Mereba Announces New Project AZEB

Atlanta-bred/Los Angeles-based artist Mereba has announced her next project, AZEB. The record will arrive on May 26, as Mereba wrote in an Instagram post. Of the new project, she said: “may it be a light to help guide you on your way.” Find her full post below. Mereba released her...
Businesskpopstarz.com

Berry Good Announces Official Disbandment

After seven years, the group officially disbands. Keep on reading to know more. On May 12, 2021, at 6 pm, KST, Berry Good's company, JTG Entertainment, announced on the group's official social media accounts that Berry Good has decided to officially disband after seven years of activity. JTG Entertainment said...
Computersvmware.com

Suspended screenshot in colors?

I'm working with different versions of the same guest on a Windows 10 host. When I suspend them I would like one VM to show the suspended screenshot in color and the other one in b/w. Is there a way to do this?. Thanks for reading!
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Review

If you know nothing about Dragon Quest Builders 2, the pitch essentially boils down to Dragon Quest meets Minecraft. Builders retains elements from its classic JRPG series and places them into a world so blatantly inspired by the famous crafting game that it would be easy to mistake the game for Minecraft. It’s not just a pure carbon copy of Minecraft however: Builders 2 expands on the formula and morphs that into its own kind of beast.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Take a Screenshot on iPad

Taking a screenshot on an iPad is as easy as pressing two buttons at once on your device—or you can use an alternative onscreen method. Here’s how to do it. A screenshot is a direct capture of exactly what’s on your device’s screen. With a screenshot, you can capture what you’re seeing, and then save it for later or share it with others without having to take a photo of your device with a camera.
Video GamesGamespot

Yoko Taro Has A Lot To Say About Mobile Games And Nier Reincarnation's Purpose

In the Nier future, Nier Reincarnation will be in the hands of anyone who wants to download and play it on Android and iOS devices. Pre-registration for the closed beta test has just opened up for this free-to-play gacha-style RPG, and I think it's fair to expect more than a game that tries to bend your will to become as RNG gods. With series director Yoko Taro at the helm and a lot of goodwill attached to the Nier name, Nier Reincarnation should live up to that reputation in some capacity and deliver some narrative satisfaction, right?