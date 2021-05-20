Project GAMM Officially Announced, First Screenshots and Artwork
Following the reveal in Famitsu earlier today, Project GAMM was officially announced via Cygames, their new fantasy-action online multiplayer game for consoles. Project GAMM” is a completely new action game for consumers by Cygames, whose vision is to be “a company that creates the best content”. The game is set in the sorcerer’s world of sun and rain, “Noir”, and is a royal fantasy where wizards use many kinds of magic.nichegamer.com