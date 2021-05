A couple of trainers wondered how much longer rival Bob Baffert can keep racking up medication investigations. Two others said he is the victim of a broken system. The ripple of reaction to Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s drug positive widens. As it does, there was one thing on which D. Wayne Lukas, Graham Motion, John Shirreffs and Christophe Clément agreed. Racing itself – regulators, executives and horsemen – shares the blame for the time bomb that exploded Sunday when Baffert said Medina Spirit was inexplicably found to have an excessive trace of a legal anti-inflammatory drug in his system.