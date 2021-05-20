newsbreak-logo
Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC brings flagship-level tech to mid-rangers

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA little less than a month ago, Qualcomm released the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile processor. It now has a follow-up in the form of Snapdragon 778G. Qualcomm just keeps on bringing more chipsets to the mobile market so OEMs have more choices. The 5G SoC is meant for mid-range smartphones but is ready to deliver almost premium mobile performance. It’s almost flagship level with flagship technology for upcoming devices that are not as expensive. The company knows what the OEMs and consumers want and delivers them with every product launch.

