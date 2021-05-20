Arizona House Republicans again block vote on Equal Rights Amendment | Local news – Tucson, Arizona
Phoenix — Republicans have again blocked voting on whether Arizona should ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. In a party vote on Wednesday, lawmakers voted against a motion by D-Phoenix lawmaker Judy Schweibert to bring the bill directly into the vote. She had to take that route because she refused to hear the bill after being assigned to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Republican Rep. Frank Pratt.eminetra.com