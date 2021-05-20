5/19/21 Call Congress to support AOC's Reso to Stop Weapons for Israel
Now that we have protested, it is time to call Congress. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has introduced a resolution to stop the sale of weapons to Israel. See https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/05/19/ocasio-cortez-unveils-resolution-block-bidens-735-million-weapons-sale-israel There is no cease fire. Israel continues to bomb Gaza. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ex6SdT3N6g. You may read the resolution at https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A505b60c5-2bb3-4b84-94ec-71be5396d9c9#pageNum=1. and as follows:www.indybay.org