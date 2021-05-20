newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

5/19/21 Call Congress to support AOC's Reso to Stop Weapons for Israel

By Not One Nickel, Not One Dime
indybay.org
 10 hours ago

Now that we have protested, it is time to call Congress. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has introduced a resolution to stop the sale of weapons to Israel. See https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/05/19/ocasio-cortez-unveils-resolution-block-bidens-735-million-weapons-sale-israel There is no cease fire. Israel continues to bomb Gaza. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ex6SdT3N6g. You may read the resolution at https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A505b60c5-2bb3-4b84-94ec-71be5396d9c9#pageNum=1. and as follows:

www.indybay.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Palestinians#House Of Representatives#Military Weapons#Military Action#Foreign Ministry#Aoc#Ddtc#The Ministry Of Defense#American#Israel Weapons#Weapons Integration#The Senate#License Document#United States Of America#Gaza#Defense Services#Self Defense#Technical Data#Defense Articles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Country
Palestine
Related
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

AOC Slams Biden For Taking ‘The Side Of Occupation’ In Supporting Israel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) slammed President Biden for supporting Israel, accusing him of taking “the side of occupation” while refusing to condemn Israeli airstrikes and acknowledging “the rights of Palestinians,” amid escalating violence. Earlier Wednesday, Biden told reporters when asked whether he was concerned over the violence in the Middle...
U.S. PoliticsMissoulian

Opinion: Republican civil war bad for America

Some might find it entertaining to watch the Republican Party at war with itself, divided over, of all things, some measure of “loyalty” to a deposed president. And while it’s true that watching so-called “leaders” like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Kevin McCarthy prostate themselves before the Golden Golf Cart, the reality is that this political theater is seriously detracting from the job for which these people were elected — namely, governing and providing for the well-being of 330 million Americans instead of continuing the hate-mongering, lies and intentional turning of citizens against each other we have lived through for the last four years.
POTUSWashington Post

American Muslim groups boycott White House Eid celebration

(RNS) — A White House event meant to mark a Muslim holiday attracted condemnation and boycotts from some Democrats and American Muslim groups in the context of growing violence in the Middle East. The White House hosted a virtual celebration on Sunday (May 16) to mark Eid al-Fitr, an important...
Politics19thnews.org

Val Demings makes the case for a statewide run

Florida Rep. Val Demings emerged as a national figure in December 2019 as one of the seven managers in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. She remained in the spotlight, from conversations around who then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would choose as his vice presidential running mate to last summer’s national reckoning over the killing of unarmed Black Americans by law enforcement and vigilantes, which highlighted Demings’ experience as the former Orlando police chief.
Presidential ElectionArizona Capitol Times

Yee to push Trump platform in run for governor

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee is hoping to ride the same political path as the current governor. In a video release Monday, Yee announced she wants to be the Republican nominee for the state’s top executive post in 2022. But Yee, the first Asian-American elected to Arizona statewide office, provided little...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

The Lincoln Project has published a new attack ad targeting the Republican party after its ouster of Rep Liz Cheney from her leadership role in the House of Representatives.The conservative anti-Trump group shared the 38-second new video titled “Allegiance” on YouTube on 17 May, and it showcases the unwavering dedication to former president Donald Trump among nearly every elected Republican.“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America” is repeated by a round of voices while images from classic symbols of American national identity are shown in the background, such as the flag and the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Indy100

Lauren Boebert asked for people’s favorite Bible verses and it backfired spectacularly

When Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) isn’t spending her time criticizing her Democratic colleagues, she can be found quoting her favorite verses from the Bible. On Sunday, when the conservative lawmaker asked her Twitter followers to share theirs, she was met with backlash rather than praise, using the opportunity to call out Boebert on her and her party’s own indiscretions.
Maryland StatePeople

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Says Republicans Ousting Rep. Liz Cheney 'Was a Mistake'

Add Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to the list of Republican officials who are upset over their party voting Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position last week. "I think it was a mistake," Hogan, 64, told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Liz Cheney is a solid conservative Republican who voted with [President Donald Trump] 93 percent of the time. I thought she just stood up and told the truth and said exactly what she thought."
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...