Experts Reveal How Long Justin Fields Pick Buys Nagy And Pace

One of the predictions even before the 2020 season was over proved prophetic. It was said that if GM Ryan Pace survived being fired at the end of the year, he was going to aggressively pursue a quarterback in the draft. This in an effort to buy himself and head coach Matt Nagy more time. Time to get the Chicago Bears over the hump. Sure enough, Pace executed that plan last month when he jumped up for Justin Fields in the 1st round.