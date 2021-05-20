Coppa Italia final, Annalisa sings the national anthem and displaces everyone: “What have you done?”
Italian Cup FinalAnd the Annalisa sings the national anthem and displaces everyone:what did he do?». A few minutes ago, the Coppa Italia 2021 final between Atalanta and Juventus began. The concert was opened by singer Annalisa, who sang Mamele’s hymn, in front of 4,300 fans at Mabe Stadium in Reggio Emilia. In fact, for the first time tonight the fans are back on the stadium. With a capacity of 20 percent.www.newsnetnebraska.org