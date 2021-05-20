newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Coppa Italia final, Annalisa sings the national anthem and displaces everyone: “What have you done?”

By Lorelei Reese
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian Cup FinalAnd the Annalisa sings the national anthem and displaces everyone:what did he do?». A few minutes ago, the Coppa Italia 2021 final between Atalanta and Juventus began. The concert was opened by singer Annalisa, who sang Mamele’s hymn, in front of 4,300 fans at Mabe Stadium in Reggio Emilia. In fact, for the first time tonight the fans are back on the stadium. With a capacity of 20 percent.

Annalisa
#National Anthem#Coppa Italia#The Coppa Italia 2021#Mamele#Juventus 0#Atalanta 0#Rai1#Singer Annalisa#Italian Cup Finaland#Reggio Emilia#Write Followers#Time#Unusual Explanation#Mabe Stadium#Annalisa Sings
