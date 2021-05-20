newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura, CA

Ventura Fire Department tackle aggressive garage fire

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 05/19/2021 at 2:39 AM a 911 call was received at the Fire Communication Center to report a fire in a detached garage at a residence in the 400 block of San Clemente St, Ventura, CA. Fire personnel arrived on scene within minutes of the initial call and found a large amount of smoke coming from a detached garage to the rear of the residence. Fire personnel ensured that no occupants were inside the detached garage and began an aggressive fire attack to contain the fire to the area of origin. Firefighters knocked down and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes of the initial 911 call and a primary/secondary search of the garage confirmed that there were no victims in the occupancy at the time of the incident.

www.citizensjournal.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ventura, CA
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fire Within#Firefighters#Communication#Accident#Property#Under Investigation#Ventura Fire Department#San Clemente St#Garage#Fire Personnel#Carbon Monoxide Detectors#Attack#Personal Property Losses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
Ventura, CAvregventura.org

If Ventura Fire Department Is So Terrible, Why Don’t Statistics Show It?

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. Ventura Fire Department (VFD) is asking the City Council for more money so they can maintain the inertia they’ve had for the past fifty years. The basis for their demands is an operational assessment of Ventura Fire by Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI). Another multi-million decision based on flawed data faces the City Council. And it appears that they’re in a hurry to make it.
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Teens blamed for starting fire behind WHS

The April 29 Country fire wasn’t started by faulty power lines or an errant lightning strike. Arson investigators say the blaze that scorched the hills above Westlake High School and caused homes in the area to be evacuated was the handiwork of three teenage boys. Residents said they noticed the...
Ventura, CAKEYT

Ventura CHP helps couple give birth to child on Highway 101

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura CHP helped a couple give birth to a healthy baby on Highway 101 back in April. Ventura CHP posted on Facebook about the harrowing but happy event. On April 7 afternoon, the couple was driving on Highway 101 on their way to the hospital when the woman went into labor.
Ventura County, CAmpacorn.com

SHERIFF’S BLOTTER

A man, 54, was arrested near Princeton and Nogales avenues on two drug charges and for identity theft. A man, 56, was arrested in the 1300 block of E. Jefferson Way for violating the terms of his probation. A man, 42, was arrested in the 100 block of Second Street...
Ventura County, CAvcnewschannel.com

National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day 2021

In honor of National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day, the Board of Supervisors and County of Ventura recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement. This week is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in...
Ventura, CAmynewsla.com

Motorist Arrested in Woodland Hills Area After Freeway Chase

A motorist wanted for allegedly speeding was arrested Wednesday after leading authorities on a chase from Ventura County to the Woodland Hills area, where he surrendered. The brief chase ended about 11:30 a.m. on the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway near Fallbrook Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man...
Port Hueneme, CAcitizensjournal.us

Two Stolen Vehicle Arrests Within One Hour in Port Hueneme

On May 12, 2021, at approximately 10:57 AM, an officer on routine patrol was flagged down by a victim in the area of 5th Place and Bard Road, who told the officer that his car had been recently stolen and he had followed it to the area. The officer located the stolen white, Chevy SUV a short distance away and conducted a traffic enforcement stop. The vehicle yielded and the driver, identified as Griselda Diaz, was arrested without incident. She was charged with 10851 CVC Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle and transported to Ventura County Main Jail.
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Air pistol brought onto campus

A teen is in legal trouble after students reported that he brought what they believed to be a real firearm to a Thousand Oaks middle school, though police later determined it to be an air pistol. Dep. Josh Vulich of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said students contacted a school...
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Northridge woman pleads guilt to Insurance Fraud

Rochelle Bishop (DOB 05/02/78), of Northridge, pled guilty to felony auto insurance fraud. On February 14, 2017, Bishop was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with another car. Bishop was previously insured, but her coverage had lapsed four months prior to the accident. Two days after the collision, Bishop obtained a new insurance policy, then filed a false claim for the accident that occurred on February 14, 2017.
Ventura County, CAtheacorn.com

Ventura County lands fully equipped Firehawk

The yellow-and-blue beast emerged from the gray skies over Camarillo just before noon on Sunday, the ear-piercing sound of its powerful twin turbine engines growing louder with each approaching second. Ventura County’s first fully equipped Sikorsky Firehawk touched down on local soil for the first time May 9, marking the...
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Detectives Arrest Multiple Suspects for Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property/Drugs, and Warrants

On May 11, 2021, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit (SGU), Headquarters Investigations Unit, and Ventura Police Department (VPD) Street Crimes Unit located & arrested five subjects for various burglary, stolen property, and narcotics violations at the Motel 6 located at 2145 E. Harbor Boulevard in Ventura. Two of the subjects also had outstanding arrest warrants.